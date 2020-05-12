An older Akeley woman received a yellow postcard in the mail last week stating she had an unclaimed reward on her account.
The “Final Notice” mailing stated there was $100 in savings being held in her name at the main distribution center, and also included a claim number. It also said failure to call will result in an automatic forfeiture of this reward.
The woman called the 800 number, but did not give away her credit card information when asked. She brought the postcard to her daughter thinking it was real, but not sure. A quick search on Google and it was confirmed that it was a scam that has been hitting several states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.