June 17
10 p.m. Tyler Farr
8 p.m. David Lee Murphy
6 p.m. BlackHawk
June 18
10 p.m. Neal McCoy
8 p.m. Jo Dee Messina
6 p.m. Ned LeDoux
4 p.m. Mason Dixon Line
June 19
10 p.m. Midland
8 p.m. Lauren Alaina
6 p.m. The Kentucky Headhunters
4 p.m. The Shalo Lee band
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.