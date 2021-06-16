June 17

10 p.m. Tyler Farr

8 p.m. David Lee Murphy

6 p.m. BlackHawk

June 18

10 p.m. Neal McCoy

8 p.m. Jo Dee Messina

6 p.m. Ned LeDoux

4 p.m. Mason Dixon Line

June 19

10 p.m. Midland

8 p.m. Lauren Alaina

6 p.m. The Kentucky Headhunters

4 p.m. The Shalo Lee band

