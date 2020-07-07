Do you have a day or two each month to reach out to a neighbor? A phone call, a delivery or an outside chore can mean a lot. Many of us have neighbors that we rarely see. What happens when they need help?
Neighborly volunteers are needed to help elders, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County with transportation, home meal delivery, phone visits, basic home repair, and chores including ramp building, yardwork and painting, through Faith in Action for Cass County’s coordinated volunteer services. If you would like to make a difference in your community – Faith in Action can connect you with people in need and provide guidelines and safe ways you can help.
“All of the drivers you have sent have been great. Easy to talk to and make me feel safe. Very helpful. Thanks so much!” exclaimed Joleen from the Pine River area.
Volunteers choose how, when and how often they want to help their neighbors. Volunteers must complete an application process including the training and a background check. Volunteers receive liability insurance, service coordination, ongoing training, recognition and mileage reimbursement. With Faith in Action, there is a place for everyone’s time and talents – individuals, couples and families can sign up.
Want to learn more? Come to a new volunteer training for Faith in Action for Cass County Monday at 4:30 p.m. online with Zoom. Save your spot by calling (218) 675-5435 or emailing fiacoord@uslink.net. Your questions and comments are welcome.
For more information check out www.faithinactioncass.com. Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.