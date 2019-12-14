The “Make Hackensack Dog Friendly” Committee of the Hackensack Game Changers gives a hearty thank you to the Hackensack Lions Club for their support and donation of $1,500 toward building the only fenced-in dog park in Cass County! The National Recreation and Park Association recently stated, “Dog parks are among the fastest growing amenities park and recreation agencies offer.” Hackensack looks forward to hosting dogs and their families from the area and summer visitors at the new city dog park that hopefully will be built in the summer of 2020. Stay tuned for donation opportunities. Pictured are (from left) Torri Vande Zande, Lions President Denny Ganz, Linnea Dietrich and Caesar, Torri’s dog.
