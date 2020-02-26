Do you have a day or two each month to reach out to a neighbor? Many of us have neighbors that we rarely see. What happens when they need help?
Faith in Action is here to connect people with local resources and helpful volunteers.
Neighborly volunteers are needed to help elders, the disabled and people in need throughout Cass County with transportation, home meal delivery, visiting and respite, light homemaking, basic home repair, and chores including ramp building through Faith in Action for Cass County’s coordinated volunteer services. If you would like to make a difference in your community, Faith in Action can connect you with people in need. Supporting volunteers in the Cass Lake area is a goal for Faith in Action in 2020.
“Your visits and rides to get groceries have saved my life,” stated Al from Pine River. “I wouldn’t be able to stay here without your help.”
Want to learn more? Come to a new volunteer training for Faith in Action for Cass County Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Tribal College in Cass Lake. There will be a presentation with time for questions and discussion.
Volunteers choose how, when and how often they want to help their neighbors. Volunteers must complete an application process including the training and a background check. Volunteers receive liability insurance, service coordination, ongoing training, recognition and mileage reimbursement. With Faith in Action, there is a place for everyone’s time and talents – individuals, couples and families can sign up.
Save your spot at the Faith in Action Volunteer Training by calling (218) 675-5435 for more information or email cassfia@uslink.net
Faith in Action is “Neighbors Helping Neighbors.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.