Grab your sketchbook and join graphic novel author and illustrator Jason Walz and Kitchigami Regional Library June 10 at 6 p.m. on Zoom as he talks about making comics.
Learn how to draw dystopian monsters as Jason guides you step by step. Author of the “Last Pick” trilogy, he will share his experience and answer questions about creating and publishing graphic novels and comics. Share your creations with the group.
Register at KRLS Legacy Facebook page @KRLSLegacy or contact your local library. Once registered, you’ll receive a link to the Zoom presentation a few days before the event.
Recommended for ages 10-plus.
This free Legacy Program is funded by the Minnesota Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund.
