When Deb Bitker started making masks, she had no idea how many she would make, she just wanted to help out.
It started when Deb’s youngest daughter, who is a nurse at a clinic in Edina, told her about the shortage of N95 masks.
“I asked if they could use some homemade masks and if I could make them,” Deb recalled.
Trudy told her yes, and Deb went to work.
Deb, who is retired and lives near Nevis, made 25 masks at first.
Some of the other nurses Trudy works with saw them and wondered if Deb was willing to make masks for them. Trudy also has some friends at other clinics, and they also asked where she got them.
Using CDC guidelines for homemade masks with a filter in each one, Deb got to work and started making masks for several Twin Cities clinics.
“I just really got into a groove and was putting in about 12 hours a day,” Deb said. An accomplished seamstress, it takes her about 30 minutes to make one mask.
Barb Holt, Deb’s neighbor, found out what she was doing and asked if she needed more fabric. Holt supplied Deb with about 15 to 20 yards of fabric.
“The stores were all closed so I wasn’t able to purchase any,” Deb explained.
As of last Thursday Deb has made 203 masks.
“I love sewing, and to be able to help protect people in the community — the most vulnerable. I’m just happy I can contribute,” she added.
Deb’s work is not done yet as late last week she got a request from CHI St. Joseph’s Hospital in Park Rapids to make masks for them as they are also running low.
Those who have received homemade masks from Deb:
• Calvary Church in Walker
• Hubbard County Senior Housing
• Walker Area Pregnancy Resource Center
• Senior homes in Longville
• HCMC Twin Cities
• Family and friends
