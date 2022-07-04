Hackensack’s Sweetheart Days returns July 8-14 filled with food, fireworks and fun, fundraisers, games and much more.
The theme for Sweetheart Days 2022 is “Making Memories for 70 Years,” marking the anniversary of Hackensack’s Sweetheart — Lucette Diana Kensack.
Friday, July 8
3-5 p.m., Sweetheart Days Beer Release at Rendezvous Brewing
5-7 p.m., Izaak Walton League Spaghetti Fundraiser, UCC Church
7 p.m., Horse Racing at the American Legion
7:30 p.m., “Sinatra Part II,” with the Josh Duffee and his Big Band and vocalist Jason Richards, Community Bldg., presented by the Northwoods Arts Council
8 p.m., Live music, Birchwood Char House, Crazy Larry Band
Saturday, July 9
9 a.m.-4 p.m. — Hackensack Lending Library Book Sale
11 a.m.-7 p.m., Food Trucks
11 a.m.-5 p.m., Sweetheart Craft Fair in City Park
10-noon, Meet author Barbara Schlichting in the park, sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council
10 a.m.-noon, Paws and Claws Furry 5K Fun Run, register at 9 .m., Visitor’s Center.
11 a.m., Paws and Claws Brats in the Park
Noon, 6th Annual Sweetheart Days Dachshund Derby, in the Park.
Noon-3 p.m., Silent Auction Fundraiser, American Legion
1-3 p.m., Meet author T.J. Jones in the park, sponsored by the Northwoods Arts Council.
1-4 p.m., Car and Motorcycle Show, City Park
3:30 p.m. The Unicycling Unicorn Show
4-7 p.m., Hackensack Area Fire and Rescue BBQ
7 p.m., Street dance with Paradigm
7:30 p.m., “Sinatra Part II,” with Josh Duffee and his Big Band and vocalist Jason Richards, Community Bldg., Presented by the Northwoods Arts Council.
Fabulous Fireworks at Dusk, shot over Birch Lake.
Sunday, July 10
Noon, Bloody Beers at Rendezvous Brewing
2 p.m. Horseshoe Games in the Park
2-4 p.m., Cornhole Tournament, City Park
5 p.m., Meat raffle, Hackensack Americaan Legion
Monday, July 11
5 p.m., Hackensack Lions Meat Raffle at the Hackensack Muni.
Tuesday, July 12
11 a.m.-7 p.m., Food Trucks
10-11:30 a.m., Board games for kids at the park with Cass County SWCD Aquatic Invasive Species
11 a.m.-12:30 p.m., 25th anniversary Kids Fishing Contestm pier on Birch Lake..
11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Kids in the Park Games, sponsored by the Hackensack Legion Auxiliary.
5:30 p.m., Second annual Pet Parade
6 p.m., Sweetheart Days Parade
Wednesday, July 13
8 a.m., Flea Market and Craft Sale, Sacred Heart Church lawn
3 p.m., Author Norrie Thomas at The Hub
6 p.m., Trivia at the Hackensack American Legion
6-8 p.m., Bingo at Rendezvous Brewing
Thursday, July 14
9 a.m.-noon, kindergarten to grade 5 events at UCC Church — author Norrie Thomas reading her book, scavenger hunt, cookout.
5:30 p.m., Raffle drawing at the American Legion
6 p.m., Meat Raffle at the American Legion
