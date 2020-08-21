A Walker man was arrested in a hit and run incident that happened Aug. 19 at Orton’s Y Mart Conveninece Store in Turtle Lake Township.
The male driver, identified as 48-year-old Merrill Cloud of Walker, was arrested on numerous charges and transported to the Cass County Detention Center. Alcohol is believed to be involved in the incident.
According to Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch the sheriff’s office received a report at 2:26 p.m.,that a person had been run over by a vehicle at the Orton’s Y Mart. Deputies arrived on scene and found several individuals providing medical aid to a 60-year-old male victim from Walker that had been struck by a vehicle in the parking lot. Witnesses described the vehicle and stated that it left the scene after running the victim over.
Deputies quickly located the vehicle believed to be involved in rural Turtle Lake Township. Medical aid was provided and the victim was transported to a Fargo, N.D., hospital with serious life-threatening injuries.
The investigation continues. Assisting at the scene was North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial Air Care.
