A Hill City man was injured Aug. 14 in an explosion at a residence in Remer.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received reports at about 11:51 a.m. of an explosion at a residence in the city. Deputies and responders arrived and found that an adult male, age 46, of Hill City, had been performing furnace service work on a propane furnace when the explosion occurred.
The victim was the only person at the residence at the time. He was transported via North Memorial Air Care to a Twin Cities hospital with burns and serious injuries.
The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Remer Ambulance Service and Remer Fire Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.