A Hill City man was injured Aug. 14 in an explosion at a residence in Remer.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office received reports at about 11:51 a.m. of an explosion at a residence in the city. Deputies and responders arrived and found that an adult male, age 46, of Hill City, had been performing furnace service work on a propane furnace when the explosion occurred.

The victim was the only person at the residence at the time. He was transported via North Memorial Air Care to a Twin Cities hospital with burns and serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office. Assisting at the scene were the Remer Ambulance Service and Remer Fire Department.

