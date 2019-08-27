PILLAGER — A 36-year-old man died when he was struck by a train Saturday in May Township.
Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that at 7:23 a.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of a train hitting a person walking on the train track near 45th Ave. SW, west of Pillager. Deputies and first responders arrived on scene and learned that a Burlington Northern Santa Fe train was eastbound through the area when it struck and killed a male party, address unknown, who was walking on the track.
A second male party, address unknown, was also observed in the area by the train crew and was later located and transported to a Brainerd Hospital for minor injuries.
Names of parties involved are being withheld pending notification of family members. An autopsy is scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The incident remains under investigation with the assistance of Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway Investigators. Assisting at the scene were Pillager Fire and Rescue, Minnesota State Patrol, Minnesota State Patrol Flight Division and North Ambulance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.