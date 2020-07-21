A Mankato man was injured Sunday in a one-vehicle crash on Highway 64 in Poplar Township, Cass County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, DennisVosika, 30, was driving south in a 2004 Volvo S60 when it went off the road, hit a field approach and vaulted into a field at milepost 15.

Vosika was transported to the Staples hospital with minor injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, and the car’s airbag deployed.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the crash.

