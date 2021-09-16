Pictured is Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka handing the First Business Dollar to CEO Stuart Volby and Shana Rowlette.
Mann Lake Ltd., the leader in quality manufacturing, innovation and customer service in the beekeeping industry, is the newest member of the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce. Mann Lake was started in 1983 when Jack and Betty Thomas couldn’t find the quality beekeeping supplies that they needed for their own beekeeping hobby. They began selling supplies out of their garage but quickly found a lot of other beekeepers were also under-served. They moved the business from their home to downtown Hackensack. Since then, Mann Lake has expanded to California, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, Kentucky and Oregon, but the headquarters remain in Hackensack as the city’s largest employer. Mann Lake acquired Stromberg’s Chicks and Game Birds Unlimited in 2019. Visit the Hackensack store where Mann Lake offers both the knowledge and products for bees and birds. Pictured is Chamber Executive Director Cindy Wannarka handing the First Business Dollar to CEO Stuart Volby and Shana Rowlette.

