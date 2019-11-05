A Maplewood man died Halloween night in a two-vehicle crash on Hwy. 84  south of Longville near Glenmar Drive.

Steven Shelton, 43, was driving his 2000 GMC Sierra north on Hwy. 84 when he crossed the center line on a curve and sideswiped a Ford F150, driven by Jake Greenlund, 70, of Big Lake.

Shelton’s vehicle overcorrected and went off the road to the right, then crossed the road to the left and struck a tree. He suffered fatal injuries in the crash. Greenlund was uninjured.

According to the State Patrol report, Shelton was not wearing a seat belt and alcohol was involved. Greenlund was wearing a seatbelt and no alcohol was involved.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the incident.

