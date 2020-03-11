The month of March is a busy time for the Walker Area Food Shelf as it participates in the 2020 Minnesota FoodShare March Fundraising campaign.
The food shelf is one of more than 300 working hard to collect donations of money and food. All donations stay local and qualifies for a pro-rated share of funds from Minnesota FoodShare.
The pro-rated funds are based on how much money the food shelf can raise, as well as a $1/pound credit for food donations, throughout March. This is the only statewide effort where every dollar donated goes directly to food shelves to purchase food for the hungry.
“We are grateful for the financial support given by the community and the matching funds received during the March FoodShare Campaign,” said Executive Director Robin Wilson. “These contributions are especially needed to keep our doors open, pay our bills and purchase food from Second Harvest Food Bank. All of these operational activities ensure that the Walker Food Shelf can continue our mission of providing food to our neighbors who need it.”
To assist in those efforts, Community Church of Walker has scheduled their annual fundraiser for March 22 at 2 p.m. Music will fill the air as The Hooley-gans kick off this fun concert. Using tight vocal harmonies and a variety of instruments, their set will include Irish, country, and country rock music.
Following the band will be the Sound Hounds. This duo plays a pleasing mixture of folk and Americana music. Refreshments will be served at intermission.
The third annual “Soup Pop-Up Sale” is also in full swing and sponsored by the Green Scene. This local organic market is preparing four soup choices, packaged in quarts, and priced at $12 each. Those choices include sweet potato coconut curry, potato bacon, cheeseburger and chili. Orders can be placed by calling/texting (218) 209-2681, or by emailing orders to wafs.sales@gmail.com
Be sure to include your contact information. All orders will be available for pick up at the Green Scene beginning April 1. This was a very popular sale last year, so order soon and reserve some hearty soup for the spring days ahead.
St. Agnes Catholic Church in Walker and parishioners are sponsoring a pancake breakfast this Sunday. Food service begins at 11:15 a.m. and everyone is welcome. St. Agnes is located at 210 Division Street.
SuperOne Foods is also assisting with the fundraising campaign by preparing bags filled with groceries that can be purchased by shoppers. They easily fit in a shopping cart, paid at check out, then donated to the food shelf.
Individual financial donations will also contribute to the success of the March campaign and can easily be made at
• Various donation cans hosted by local merchants
• Any local church
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
US Mail – P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash, please)
• In person (no cash) at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW, Walker, during Tuesday business hours.
Watch for more fundraising activities to help support the Walker Food Shelf during the 2020 Minnesota FoodShare March campaign. Follow future announcements, news and events at www.Facebook.com/ WalkerAreaFoodShelf
