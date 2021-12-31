ST. CLOUD — Marco Technologies announced last week the results of its annual support of The Salvation Army that includes a $10,000 corporate donation as well as employee support through donations of monetary gifts and volunteered time.
This has been an annual tradition at Marco as a way to come together with co-workers to fill the Red Kettle and spread holiday cheer. This comes as millions of Americans are still experiencing the ongoing impacts of the pandemic, and The Salvation Army is amid another challenging holiday season, as it tries to meet the increasing needs of people struggling to remain above the poverty line.
To show their support, Marco employees volunteered as Salvation Army Red Kettle bell ringers in their communities. In addition, Marco employees participated in officewide fundraising activities and made donations themselves, knowing that donations in each Red Kettle stay local, directly impacting the lives of their neighbors.
The Salvation Army serves more than 25 million people in communities nationwide each year. That results in more than 55 million meals for the hungry, more than 10 million nights of shelter for the homeless, and countless Christmas gifts for children who might otherwise go without.
Giving back to the community is a core value of Marco’s. The company commits dollars every year to support charitable causes across the communities it serves, as a part of its Gold Standard culture.
About Marco
Marco is one of the top integrated business technology providers in the country, with offices in 12 states and serving clients nationally. Marco specializes in business IT and security services, print and document management solutions and managed and voice services. Marco’s technology experts break down complex solutions into simple terms to position your business for success. Learn more at marconet.com
