ST. PAUL — Gardening enthusiasts in Cass County are encouraged to apply to become a University of Minnesota Extension Master Gardener. The application period is open through Oct. 1.
Extension Master Gardeners bring science-based horticulture knowledge and practices to Minnesota, promoting healthy landscapes and building communities through their volunteer efforts.
Master Gardener volunteers are respected as reliable sources of gardening information for Minnesotans. Becoming a Master Gardener gives volunteers a chance to expand their interests in areas including sustainability, local foods, pollinator health and climate responsiveness.
Master Gardeners also put their skills to work conserving green spaces, native plants and clean water.
The University of Minnesota has trained thousands of Master Gardeners. They come from all ages and backgrounds. Each year, they contribute more than 140,000 hours of service in Minnesota communities.
This year, the training will be all online and spread out over 14 weeks, making the program more student-friendly than ever.
To become a Master Gardener, individuals commit to complete online training and 50 hours of volunteering in the first year. After the first year, they commit 25 hours to annual volunteer work; many choose to devote more time to the program.
Currently, Cass County does not have a local leadership group to coordinate volunteer activities. To provide access to Cass County residents interested in becoming Master Gardeners, we recently introduced a state-wide volunteer group option. Join us to become a certified volunteer-at-large.
As a volunteer-at-large, you will receive guidance and support from a state program Extension educator through Zoom meetings, conference calls and email. You’ll have the opportunity to participate in numerous volunteer activities like planting a learning garden in your community, answering gardening questions from the Yard and Garden Line, and sharing science-based gardening tips through educational classes.
“Our understanding of the benefits of gardening is expanding to include personal and community wellbeing, pollinator health, the importance of climate resilient landscapes and more. Becoming a Master Gardener volunteer is a great way to invest time and energy in local activities and efforts that support healthy people and a healthy planet,” said Tim Kenny, statewide director, Extension Master Gardener Volunteer Program.
Learn more about becoming an Extension Master Gardener by visiting z.umn.edu/MG_info or call (612) 625-9864. Applications will be accepted online through Oct. 1. Come learn, grow, and share with us.
