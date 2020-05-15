May 22 is National Poppy Day
Photo submitted

The American Legion family wants you to remember, honor and support our military veterans.

This year is very different as poppies cannot be handed out. However, your donation is very important to the Walker American Legion Auxiliary.

Donations will be used to directly assist disabled and hospitalized veterans in our community. Donations can be sent directly to our Walker post in care of the Auxiliary, to Walker American Legion, P.O. Box 186, Walker, MN 56484

