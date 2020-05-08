The Bike Friendly Walker Committee met last week and decided to cancel the 2020 Spring Bike Fling that was scheduled for May 30.
There is just too much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the possibility of the governor extending the Stay at Home Order beyond May to hold the ride. Instead, organizers are suggesting that participants take their favorite bike ride in their own area and send photos to be posted on Facebook.
Registrants who signed up will be contacted and have the option of receiving a refund. Contact Roxy for a refund option at info@leech-lake.com
You can send any bike ride pics to Simon at siwhi001@gmail.com
“We are disappointed as last year the weather was — well, terrible, but we are determined that in 2021 the Spring Bike Fling will be spectacular,” said Simon Whitehead, Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP Educator.
The Save Summer bike event for Sept. 5 is still a go. The ride of the Walker Loop starts at the Chase on the Lake Hotel.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.