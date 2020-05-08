The Bike Friendly Walker Committee met last week and decided to cancel the 2020 Spring Bike Fling that was scheduled for May 30.

There is just too much uncertainty surrounding COVID-19 and the possibility of the governor extending the Stay at Home Order beyond May to hold the ride. Instead, organizers are suggesting that participants take their favorite bike ride in their own area and send photos to be posted on Facebook.

Registrants who signed up will be contacted and have the option of receiving a refund. Contact Roxy for a refund option at info@leech-lake.com

You can send any bike ride pics to Simon at siwhi001@gmail.com

“We are disappointed as last year the weather was  — well, terrible, but we are determined that in 2021 the Spring Bike Fling will be spectacular,” said Simon Whitehead, Cass County Health and Nutrition SHIP Educator.

The Save Summer bike event for Sept. 5 is still a go. The ride of the Walker Loop starts at the Chase on the Lake Hotel.

