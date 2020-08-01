Bob McLean of The Central Lakes Rotary Club in Pequot Lakes has assumed the volunteer duties of Rotary International District Governor of District 5580 for 2020-2021.
As governor, McLean coordinates the community and international service projects of clubs in one of the largest districts in the world (consisting of Northwestern Ontario, the northwestern tip of Wisconsin, the northern half of Minnesota and all of North Dakota. This vast area encompasses 240,000 square miles in three time zones (Eastern, Central and Mountain) and is home to more than 3,000 Rotarians in 64 clubs plus a number of Interact (youth ages 12 to 18) and Rotaract (ages 18 to 30) clubs.
McLean assumed office July 1 and will serve through June 30, 2021. During a virtual installation ceremony June 30, he shared his main goals for the coming year, which include focusing “more on the qualitative experience of membership, and to make membership memorable and meaningful for each Rotarian. It is inspiring to see how Rotarians have found positive responses to the impact of COVID, creating revolutionary and exciting ways to engage and connect with each other and with those we serve,” McLean said.
McLean has been a member of Rotary for 21 years with over 19 years of perfect attendance. He was honored as “Rotarian of the Year” in 2006, and has always been an active and committed Rotarian, fulfilling many important Rotary Roles during his tenure at both the club and district level. He is a Major Donor, a member of the Paul Harris Society, and a lifetime member of WASRAG (Water and Sanitation Rotary Action Group).
An advocate of a healthy vibrant community and life-long learning, McLean has participated in and/or helped organize many forums on Business and Finance, and Economic Development. Recently retired, he continues to contribute to his community in many ways, actively volunteering with numerous committees and boards, including St. Scholastica Monastery, Essentia Health, and the Resilient Region Initiative.
Area Rotary clubs are involved in many local and international service activities. The Rotary Club of Central Lakes, for example, provides both financial and hands-on support to many community and international projects. The club is highly involved in the S.T.R.I.V.E. (Students Taking a Renewed Interest in the Value of Education) program, mentoring students in both the Pequot Lakes and Pine River-Backus high schools. Current projects include purchasing benches for placement in Pine River parks, building a school in Garde-Saline, Haiti, and refurbishing/recommissioning four water plants in Haiti.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.