In action taken at a special meeting March 24, the Minnesota Chippewa Tribe, Tribal Executive Committee, approved an amendment to the Election Ordinance by a vote of 7-4, that postpones the 2020 elections, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The action affects the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe, as well as others such as Mille Lacs, Fond du Lac, Grand Portage and Bois Forte
Primary elections originally set for March 31 will now be held June 9 and general elections, Aug. 18.
Acccording to the Tribal Executive Committee Resolution, absentee ballots cast prior to the amendment or ballots cast between the date and the primary shall be counted in the June 9 primary.
Candidates for the 2020 Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe Tribal Primary Election are:
Chairperson
Faron Jackson Sr., (inc.)
Janice Gale-Dahmen
Peter Jackson
Stephen “Steven” Howard
Leonard “Lenny” Fineday
District III Committeeperson
LeRoy Staples-Fairbanks (inc.)
Ronald “Ron” Hare
Rodney “Rod” Northbird
Should a candidate secure more than 50 percent of the total votes during the Primary Election, they will be declared the winner and no General Election for that race will be held. Elected candidates will serve a four year term beginning in July 2020 and ending in 2024.
