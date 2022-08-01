ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting a series of free waste pesticide collections available to residents in or near 11 northwestern Minnesota counties.

Residents from Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties and the surrounding areas may attend any of the five collection sites Aug. 9-11.

