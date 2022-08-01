ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Department of Agriculture (MDA) is hosting a series of free waste pesticide collections available to residents in or near 11 northwestern Minnesota counties.
Residents from Beltrami, Cass, Clay, Clearwater, Lake of the Woods, Kittson, Marshall, Pennington, Polk, Red Lake, and Roseau counties and the surrounding areas may attend any of the five collection sites Aug. 9-11.
The program accepts unwanted, unusable agricultural and consumer-type pesticides including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, and rodenticides used in Minnesota. However, crop oils, adjuvants, pesticide rinsate, fertilizer, treated seed, contaminated soil, and empty pesticide containers will not be accepted. The collections are open to farmers, homeowners, commercial pesticide applicators, golf courses, lawn care companies, structural pest control operators, and other pesticide users.
No pre-registration for the MDA events is required, and collection sites will accept up to 300 pounds of eligible product at no cost. However, the MDA requests pesticide users call (612) 214-6843 to provide advance notification if they wish to drop off more than 300 pounds of product.
The 2022 MDA collections will be held at the following locations and times:
Aug. 9: CHS Ag Services, 1009 South Atlantic Ave., Hallock 2-4 p.m.
Aug. 10: CHS Ag Services, 420 South Main, Warren 9-11 a.m.
Aug. 10: CHS Ag Services, 806 Elevator Road, Oklee 2-4 p.m.
Aug. 11: CHS Ag Services, 3035 Highway 75 South, Crookston 9-11 a.m.
Aug. 11: West Central Ag Services, 334 1st Street SE, Ulen 2-4 p.m.
The MDA has collected approximately 10 million pounds of pesticides around the state since the Waste Pesticide Collection Program started in 1990.
