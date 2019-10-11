The Lakes and Pines Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association recently gave the Walker Area Food Shelf a $300 donation. Chapter President Kevin Merten hands the “big” check to Executive Director Cheri Ford. The Lakes and Pines Chapter also gave $300 each to the Hackensack and Longville food shelves.
