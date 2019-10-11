Chapter President Kevin Merten hands the “big” check to Executive Director Cheri Ford. The Lakes and Pines Chapter also gave $300 each to the Hackensack and Longville food shelves. Photo submitted
Photo submitted

The Lakes and Pines Chapter of the Minnesota Deer Hunters Association recently gave the Walker Area Food Shelf a $300 donation. Chapter President Kevin Merten hands the “big” check to Executive Director Cheri Ford. The Lakes and Pines Chapter also gave $300 each to the Hackensack and Longville food shelves. 

