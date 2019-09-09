A group of medical freedom advocates took to the streets in Park Rapids Aug. 31 to participate in a peaceful demonstration to draw attention to the desire to maintain medical freedom. Millions March Against Mandatory Vaccinations (MMAMV), a nationwide movement that is taking a stand against Mandatory/Compulsory vaccinations held gatherings and marched on sidewalks throughout the state.
Carrying signs and handing out educational pamphlets to raise awareness of vaccine facts, members encouraged people who desire to vaccinate to read the vaccine insert prior to vaccination so they know what potential dangers they, or their child may face. MMAMV members believe that where there is a medical risk, there must be a choice.
Compared to the 1960’s when children were given five doses of vaccines, today they receive 72 doses by their 18th birthday.
“One hundred years ago, the citizens of Toronto, Canada rallied against compulsory vaccination to defend their rights to bodily integrity,” said MMAMV member Nanette Berg. “Unfortunately, America is now inching its way toward socialism and its citizens now face the same type of threat Canada experienced to their medical freedom at the time. They did not fare so well. We can not continue to allow media to fear monger the public and propagandize the masses into following blindly. We can not sit idly by and allow employers and government to force employees and students to forfeit fundamental freedoms such as bodily integrity and autonomy in order to be allowed to hold a job or attend an institution of higher learning. Forced vaccination is unamerican on so many levels.”
One member of the group compared MMAMV to the group that rallied in Canada a century ago and said, “I hope we can have better success than Canada did. It is our responsibility to maintain our freedoms and continue to preserve these freedoms for future generations. Once our freedoms are lost, they would be near impossible to obtain again.”
At the present time, Minnesota requires vaccinations for children to attend school, but allows exemptions for medical, religious, or personal beliefs. Many states, such as New York and California, have bills in the state legislatures that are challenging these same exemptions. According to Berg, these bills prompted MMAMV’s creation, and she expects that the group will continue to educate citizens about their rights and vaccine dangers and that they will become more prominent in the community in an attempt to stop any changes to the vaccine law in Minnesota.
