Award-winning author Candace Simar from Pequot Lakes will be a part of the Northwoods Art and Book Festival Aug. 13 in Hackensack.
As a life-long Minnesotan and the grandchild of immigrants, Candace nurtures a passion for Minnesota history. She is the author of the Spur Award-winning “Abercrombie Trail” series that combines Simar’s love of history intertwined with stories of her Scandinavian heritage.
Simar’s presentation, “It Really Happened Here,” will be held in Union Congregational Church’s sanctuary at 11:30 a.m. She will share her extensive research and writing process including details from her upcoming book.
“I’ve always liked to imagine how things might have been. Perhaps you wonder too,” said Simar, who will be selling and signing her books after the presentation.
Eight new authors are joining the line-up of 26 authors who are selling and signing books in Union Congregational Church’s Fellowship Hall and at the Community Building on Lake Avenue. Books will be available for purchase covering a variety of genre from fiction, non-fiction, historical fiction, historical western romance, mystery, thriller, romance, memoir, poetry, YA fantasy, adventure, spiritual, self help, children’s books and business and Minnesota anthologies.
