With the Nov. 8 General Election just weeks away, people are beginning to ask: who is running? Who will we want to vote for?
District lines have changed and voters will see new faces running for Congress and State House and Senate seats.
Walker-area residents will have an opportunity to meet their local candidates at an informal “meet and greet” session Oct 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Walker Area Community Center in Walker. Two candidates, Alan Roy who is running for the StateSenate District 2 seat, and Erika Bailey-Johnson, who is a candidate for Minnesota House District 2B, will be available to answer questions and talk about issues important to the area.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be served. No registration is required.
Bailey-Johnson, director of Sustainability and a teacher at Bemidji State University, promotes a fully-funded educational system, an increase in renewable energy use; wise investments in local business and family farms; and, ranked-choice voting. She has gained widespread recognition in the Midwest for her academic and environmental work and is an enrolled member of the Red Lake Band of Ojibwe.
She is the DFL-endorsed candidate for Minnesota House District 2B.
Roy is the DFL-endorsed Senate District 2 candidate, is a veteran of Operation Iraqi Freedom and a major in the Army Reserve. He previously served as the secretary-treasurer of the White Earth Nation Tribal Council. His campaign focuses on the environment, education and the economy. He currently resides in Ogema with his wife Henny and their three children.
Two additional Meet the Candidate events are being held in nearby areas: in Pine River Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bites Grill and Bar at 2793 State 371 SW., and in Lake Shore Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. at Fritz Loven Park, 7877 Ridge Road.
