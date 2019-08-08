Editor’s note: “Meet the Local Artists” column will highlight a member of the Leech Lake Arts League and will appear periodically in The Pilot-Independent.
Aimee Bouchard
Aimee Bouchard is an artist, illustrator and designer who moved to the Walker area two years ago. She is originally from Milwaukee, Wis., and made the move to northern Minnesota after graduating from the University of Minnesota.
Her artistic style is influenced by her graphic design background and life-long love of color, nature and folk art. Aimee draws inspiration from vintage patterns and illustrations, the beauty of the Leech Lake area and from talented female folk artists such as Dahlov Ipcar and Carson Ellis.
Jill Geisen Clack
I am married to the love of my life, Jesse. We have three married children and seven grandchildren with a baby boy to arrive in November. They are 10 years and under and are a real delight.
I graduated from Bemidji State University. My former career was an elementary teacher. I started painting with oils with my mother in the ‘70s and then we studied watercolor and finally used acrylics and pastels.
Since my Mom has passed (2018), I have been experimenting with alcohol ink and acrylic pouring. Painting is a life-long learning experience so I take classes from other artists, watch YouTube, as well as learn from my friends at White Birch Artists and Leech Lake Art League. My passion and inspiration for my art comes from the scenic Park Rapids area, Itasca State Park and Walker, as well as the many places I have visited. I am always stopping the car to take pictures as everything I see becomes a painting in my mind. I also love to sketch and paint people and kids as they are experiencing life.
When I smell a flower or a loaf of bread my mind goes to the right side of my brain and I wonder if I can capture the feeling in my paintings. The colors of flowers and birds make me grab my brushes and my mind leaves all troubles and pain behind.
My studio is in my home but I often paint outside or on my deck listening to the birds. I love painting with the Leech Lake Art League in the lower level of the Walker Legion on Thursdays as we speak the same language, they offer encouragement; and they are great to offer critique. Any level of experience and any medium can be used.
I hope you enjoy my artwork at the show at Chase on the Lake during Labor Day weekend. I am honored to be able to display with so many professional artists.
Jolene Frick
I grew up in Anoka, Minn., in a family of six children. Left on my own to adapt, conjure up, tape or wire together, look in the encyclopedia, paint, color or draw, etc., nourished my imagination. I worked at Cass County HHVS and retired two years ago. Upon retiring I had a short battle with breast cancer but am cancer free now! The media I mostly work in is acrylics and colored pencil, inspired by nature and ancestry. Learning and experimenting with media and ideas is the main goal that drives me to keep creating new pieces of work. It never gets boring.
Tom Gamache
Tom Gamache graduated from Bemidji State University with a degree in commercial art and technical illustration. He has been a member of the Leech Lake Art League since 2017.
Tom was the featured artist for the month of June 2019 at the Walker Bay Theater and Gallery. He was interviewed by “Niijii Radio 89.9” located on the White Earth reservation, for their “Mawadising: The Visiting Place” program.
Using acrylic paint as a media, his art is inspired primarily by native culture. He also creates abstract paintings and carvings
Art Smith
I was born in Norfolk, Va., and raised in Milwaukee, Wis. I’ve worked in Minnesota since 1978,
I started shaping gun stocks at the age of 14 and have always enjoyed working with wood as well as metal. About 10 years ago I took a week-long chair-building course from Michael Doerr, and learned the joinery techniques I now use in building furniture with an emphasis on clean design and comfort. I’ve also been influenced by Sam Maloof and James Krenov.
For the past eight years I have displayed my furniture and clocks at the annual Forrestedge Art Fair. Last year I was a guest artist at the Leech Lake Art League’s annual show.
I’m a member of the Leech Lake Art League and American Custom Gunmakers Guild, a juried guild of gunmakers, and I build custom rifles on commission.
