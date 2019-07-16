Editor’s note: “Meet the Local Artists” column will highlight a member of the Leech Lake Arts League and will appear periodically in The Pilot-Independent.
Seth Liefer
I’m an amateur artist and a full-time real estate appraiser, now a permanent resident of Walker (for the last year or so), with my wife Shelly Johnson, and our dogs, Stella (a Boston terrier), and Kinu (a Shiba Inu).
Lately, my work has been in a “graphic design” style representing animals or nature often incorporated into geometric designs. Stella has been my muse and was happy to pose for several of my pieces.
To achieve the bold graphic style I’m looking for, I create my own stencils (usually one for each color), and although years ago, watercolor was my medium of choice, I’ve moved on to acrylic (on wood or paper). Once the stencils have been created from my sketches or photos (about a day’s worth of work), a finished piece of artwork can be created in about an hour.
Each one is unique and original, as different colors or brush techniques are used, different backgrounds used, and the stencils are layered or combined, for a full finished feel.
The weekly meetings of the Leech Lake Arts League has really helped me to be more productive, and branch out in some new directions, and try new things.
Eleonora Deskins
I’m from Mazatlan, Mexico, daughter of Navy Dr. Jesus A. Borbolla and Margarita A. My parents sent me to Longville to learn English when I was a teenager. I attended Remer High School. After high school I went back to Mexico for a short time and then moved to Washington state and lived there for about 10 years.
During this time, I could not have believed or dreamed that I would be in Minnesota again, living in Walker.
I started painting in Mazatlan in 1983. I found myself drawing eyes and palm trees. Then a Mexican artist taught me how to mix color sand and I started painting.
I kept the paintings but was never in a show. Many years later when I moved back to Minnesota, I began painting again in my home.
A wonderful lady friend, Lois Norton, gave me an article from the local newspaper about the artist group Leech Lake Art League (LLAL). I thought this group would be good for me. I attended one of their Thursday sessions at the American Legion and it changed my life for the better.
I joined the league and nothing has given me more satisfaction than seeing my paintings exhibited in the gallery-type show at the Chase on the Lake Ballroom over Labor Day weekend.
Being a member of the LLAL has been an amazing learning experience. I am now painting pine trees instead of palm trees, have improved my artist skills and have learned to not be afraid or embarrassed by my paintings. I’m very grateful of my learning experience with a wonderful group of artists that I consider them my friends.
It’s fun to always learn new things. I’m very grateful to LLAL and the talented helpful members.
Sandra Johnson
My lifeline seems to be meandering over the landscape, actually more like a river than a road. The confluence of many wandering rivulets has brought me to my present form.
After a false start in pre-med, I blended my college major in theater and speech with a secondary teaching degree. Then for a decade, I taught speech communication at the local university. I attended a couple of art classes along the way but never really took time for more than that. Life was busy.
Our family grew. Four children later, I left academia to become a financial planner. Turns out I loved running a business. Who knew? I cherished my clients and the individuals with whom I worked.
Thirty-two years later, it was time to retire and set a new course. I now get to put away charts, efficiency models and financial forecasting for something else, something new, something that speaks to another part of my being.
I have time. I am eager and hungry to learn, to develop my skills and to try new things. Color and form excite me.
I’m a happy lady. I love the magic of blending paint colors and creating new hues. It’s now time to inhabit a new space for me filled with light and contrast and ask, “What’s next?”
We spend half of our time on a small lake in northern Minnesota and the other half on the Florida Treasure coast.
Martha Tacker
A few years before I retired from a career in biomedical editing and teaching, I happened upon a drawing class in the Seattle area and loved it. While in that area, I was able to nurture a long-held fascination with watercolor by participating in occasional workshops and painting groups, an activity that has continued to this day.
Since retiring and moving back to northern Minnesota, my art focus has been watercolor painting. I especially enjoy painting with others. I enjoy the camaraderie of others with like interests, the discipline of a set meeting time, and — as a retired editor — the benefit of extra sets of eyes scanning and critiquing my work.
I am fortunate to find great painting groups including the White Birch Artists in Park Rapids and the Leech Lake Art League in Walker. The annual art show the Leech Lake Art League puts on at the Chase Hotel over Labor Day weekend is a great motivator to paint. And it provides a venue for sharing my work with people interested in local art.
My style is realistic and most of my paintings have been of the natural world. Our small Minnesota lake provides a continuing source of subjects — wild flowers, leaves, rocks and old wood. More recently, I’ve explored a broader range of subjects to include landscapes and portraits of animals and people.
Whatever the subject, my painting passion is to capture on paper the color, lines, and textures of our beautiful and dramatic natural world — a passion sufficient for a lifetime.
