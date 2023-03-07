“Meet your WACC Neighbors” was the theme of the Feb. 28 Walker Rotary noon meeting. Presentations were given by Ben Brovold, Walker Area Community Center president, who told of the positive outlook of the WACC. He also described the hockey program, where he is a coach. Seventy-three 4 to 13 year olds currently are in the youth program. High school hockey players co-op with Park Rapids, and currently have three members going to Park Rapids, with four next year, and after that, 10. Four tournaments with eight teams each were held at the WACC this year with an economic impact of $100,000 to the community. Julie Hahn, director of the Boys & Girls Club, reported that 66 students through sixth-grade are registered this year, with about 30 signing in each day. They have Smart Boys and Smart Girls programs, and a Drama Club, which will be putting on “Alice in Wonderland” at Walker Bay Theater for two evenings this spring. In the summer the Club is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for students through age 18. The program depends primarily on grants for funding. Steve Swor spoke about the curling program that has been held at the WACC since 2007. Currently there are 20 teams of four members each. They charge per member and the group owns the equipment needed. The Curling Club pays rental to the WACC and would like to get youth teams interested. They also hold competitions, and the Rotary team of Doug Cook, Jeff Blaine, Duane Foss and Swor are the current champions. Pictured are (from left) Swor, Rotarian Sue Eikenberry, Brovold and Hahn.
