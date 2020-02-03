The Community Church of Walker will again host the annual Luck o’ the Irish food shelf benefit concert, with a few changes.

The Melodies for Meals concert will be held March 22 at 2 p.m. with Irish music by the Hooly-gans, Kim and Tom Kusler and Ken and Linda Barber, who are featured musicians at the Keg and Cork in Bemidji.

Following  this opening session, audiences will be treated to Americana folk music stylings from the Sound Hounds, John Henningsgaard and Doyle Turner.

The seventh annual concert will be held in March to maximize profits during the March Food Share Month campaign. Last year’s concert brought in $1,068 for the Walker Food Shelf.

The sound system is managed by Ken Barber, and refreshments provided and served by the UCC Women’s Fellowship.

All musicians are generously donating their time and talent this year. Come to listen and expand the impact of these Melodies for Meals.

