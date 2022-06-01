Cass County Sheriff Tom Burch reports that deputies and local emergency responders responded to several ATV crash incidents resulting in serious injuries over the Memorial Day weekend.
The first took place Saturday at 10:09 a.m. in Rogers Township near Boy River. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a 15-year-old boy of Little Canada was operating a 2000 Honda TRX ATV when it lost control and left a roadway striking trees. Medical care was provided on scene and the patient was later transported via ambulance to a medical helicopter and transported to a Twin Cities area hospital for serious injuries.
Sheriff Burch reports that the patient was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and speed does appear to be a factor. Assisting at the scene were the Minnesota State Patrol, North Country First Responders, North Memorial Ambulance and North Memorial AirCare.
On Sunday at 6:05 p.m. the sheriff’s office received a report of an ATV crash with injuries in rural Hackensack.
Deputies and responders arrived in Woodrow Township and learned that an 42-year-old woman from Shakopee was operating a 2005 Bombardier ATV in a yard at a residence with a 3-year-old boy passenger, when the operator accelerated, striking a tree and bouncing off other trees, causing both the operator and passenger to be thrown from the machine. Both patients were treated on scene for serious injuries and transported via helicopters to Twin Cities area hospitals.
Assisting at the scene were Hackensack Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and AirCare and LifeLink.
The third crash occurred Sunday at 6:11 p.m. in Bull Moose Township near Backus. Deputies and responders arrived on scene and learned that a 56-year-old man from Sleepy Eye was operating a 2011 Polaris ATV when he lost control leaving the roadway and rolling the machine into a ditch, partially filled with water. The patient was treated on scene and transferred to a helicopter and then to a Fargo hospital with serious injuries.
Assisting at the scene were Backus Fire and Rescue, North Memorial Ambulance and Sanford AirMed.
