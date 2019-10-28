Are you caring for someone with dementia, Alzheimer’s or memory loss? You are not alone!
Walker’s Memory Café is a social get-together where you can meet others with memory loss and their caregivers in a supportive, comforting environment to share stories, socialize and build friendships.
Walker’s Memory Café meets the last Monday of each month, 10:30 a.m.-noon, at Calvary Church, 5925 Oberly Loop NW. Enjoy coffee, snacks, music, memory games, reminisce, support and share. There is no cost or registration.
The Memory Café is sponsored by the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, Faith in Action for Cass County, ACT on Alzheimers and Calvary Church.
For questions, contact Simon at (218) 547-6843 or email to swhitehe@umn.edu.
