Are you caring for someone with dementia, Alzheimer’s or memory loss? You are not alone — you’re invited to the Memory Cafe, July 26, 10:30 a.m. to noon, at Calvary Church, 5925 Oberly Loop NW, Walker.
Meet others with memory loss and their caregivers in a supportive, comforting environment to share stories, socialize and build friendships.
There is no cost or registration. Enjoy coffee, snacks, music, memory games, reminiscing, support and sharing.
Memory Cafe is sponsored by SHIP, the Statewide Health Improvement Partnership, ACT on Alzheimer’s, and Calvary Church.
For questions or a Zoom option, contact Simon at (218) 547-6843 or email to swhitehe@umn.edu
