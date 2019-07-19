The men’s fellowship ministry at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville presents Team LaVallee professional winter snocross racer Evan Daudt, speaking on his experience racing the snocross circuit November through March.
Daudt’s presentation is at 6:30 p.m. July 25 in the church’s fellowship hall. It is free and open to the community. Social time before the program is at 6 p.m.
Snowmobiles have been Daudt’s passion since he was 4 years old, and at age 13 the opportunity to race snocross became a dream come true.
Now with 10 years of racing experience behind him, Daudt continually works to increase his skills while maintaining the integrity of the sport and providing enjoyment for fans and recognition for his sponsors. He is one of the three professionals on Team LaVallee, Longville native and champion snocross racer Levi LaVallee’s team.
During the 2018-2019 season, Daudt competed in numerous Pro-Lite races around the country. The racing venues included Winter Park, Colo., Deadwood, S.D., Mt. Pleasant, Mich., Salamanca, N.Y. and Dubuque, Iowa, along with Wisconsin and Minnesota. With finishes from fifth to 11th place, Daudt concluded the Pro-Lite season in ninth place nationally in year end points. He finished in first place regionally in pro stock year end points.
Competing to win points championships is only part of the story for why Daudt participates in such a challenging and dangerous sport. It gives him the unusual opportunity to use this form of public endeavor in celebration of and to bring glory to God among people who otherwise may not know or think about it. Personal selfish ambition aside, because Daudt believes God has given him this opportunity at this time in his life, his mission is to set an example, be a model, for how people can live to advance God’s word and work here on earth.
You don’t want to miss this compelling presentation, and come for the meet and greet social time before it begins, too.
