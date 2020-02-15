Mental health advocates and friends will gather for Mental Health Day at the Capitol March 12.
Key issues include expanding supportive housing and employment programs, enforcing health insurance parity for mental illnesses, increasing residential and crisis programs for children and adults, expanding first episode and school-linked mental health services for youth, addressing work force shortages, promoting stronger suicide prevention efforts, and more. Anyone interested in mental health issues is encouraged to attend; no registration is needed.
An issues briefing session will be held at Christ on Capitol Hill Church, 105 University Ave., in St. Paul at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Mental Health Rally across the street in the State Capitol Rotunda from 11 to noon.
Visits are being scheduled with legislators after the Rally. The event is sponsored by the Mental Health Legislative Network, a coalition of nearly 40 organizations working to improve mental health services in Minnesota.
Free buses are being provided from greater Minnesota. Pick-ups will be made in Virginia, Duluth, Cloquet, Pine City, North Branch and Wyoming; Kerkhoven, Willmar, Litchfield and Cokato; Moorhead and Fergus Falls; and Winona and Rochester. For a bus schedule and seat reservation, go to namimn.org or contact NAMI Minnesota (National Alliance on Mental Illness) at (888) 626-4435.
