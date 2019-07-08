STAPLES — The acoustic trio of Menten, Thunem & Nye will perform at the Music in the Park Series Sunday at 7 p.m.
Featuring violinist Jeff Menten, finger style guitarist Paul Nye, and bassist Keith Thunem, the trio offers a unique blend of acoustic music that cleverly weaves modern and old time classics, and Celtic and Scandinavian tunes with ragtime, blues, gypsy jazz, along with classical pieces and some original music as well.
The group lightheartedly refers to their music as “Funky Folk, Punky Polka, Grassy Blues, Cool Classical and Gypsy Jazz.”
As seasoned veteran musicians, Menten, Thunem and Nye have individually logged tens of thousands of miles and performed nearly as many shows in their respective musical careers.
Menten graduated with honors from University of Minnesota, Mankato, with a music degree in Violin Performance. He has performed with several symphony orchestras and has played professionally for more than three decades.
In 1995, Menten was awarded “Instrumentalist of the Year,” “Best Classic Country Performance,” “Best Band” (The Radio Flyers) and the “Archie Hill Horizon Award” at the Minnesota Country Music Association competition.” Menten operates the Pine-to-Prairie School of Music and has been teaching string instruments to students of all ages for over 30 years.
Thunem has been playing professionally since the early 1970s. In his career, he has recorded close to 35 albums worth of material, in addition to several of his own recording projects.
Currently residing in Bemidji, Thunem has performed and recorded with a number of regional and national artists. He has performed on the main stage at both Minnesota’s WeFest and Moondance Jam music festivals. Thunem joined up with Menten and Nye in April 2019, and plays double bass, bass guitar, harmonica and vocals.
Nye’s professional career has taken him from coast-to-coast with numerous touring groups and has shared the stage with a number of national groups. Early in his career Nye recorded several projects at the legendary Sound 80 Recording Studio, as well as Creation Studios. He has released six recordings of original music in his career, including three recordings of music for kids in that time.
One of Nye’s songs from his latest kids’ recording, “Who Put Mascara on My Zebra,” was nominated for two international music awards in the “Best Children’s Song” category.
Both Nye and Menten performed for a number of years with the Woodtick Musical Theater Band in Akeley during the summer months.
The Music in the Park Concerts are held in the Northern Pacific (NP) Park on Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through August 11. For more information on the Music in the Park series as well as the regular concert series, check out www.staplesmotleyarts.org.
Northern Pacific (NP) Park is located at 625 Sixth St. NE. Turn north on Sixth Street at the junction of Hwys 10 and 210 and go six blocks. In case of rain, the concerts will be moved to Faith Lutheran Church.
The Music in the Park series is funded by the Staples Host Lions Club. The series is organized by the Staples Motley Area Arts Council, with the assistance of the Staples-Motley Public Schools and the City of Staples.
