Mississippi Headwaters Board Executive Director Tim Terrill spoke at the Feb. 7 Walker Rotary meeting held at the Arvig Walker Area Community Center. He encouraged everyone to recreate on the Mississippi River to celebrate and protect this national treasure. Begun by Sen. Bob Lessard and Cass County Commissioner Virgil Foster, the Mississippi Headwaters Board provided funding in 2021 to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe for native plants to be used as erosion control below a solar panel farm located near Lake Winnibigoshish. Terrell stated that by involving all the counties for the first 400 miles of the Mississippi, “We have local control of how to preserve this area for the future without federal intervention.” He also stated the MHB is like salt in many ways. It’s a preservative that must be applied before it’s useful, sprinkled with care, adds zest/flavor but is not noticed (but remains in the background). Terrill (center) is pictured with Rotary members Dr. Steve Ekholm and Rev. Jane Ekholm, who arranged for the presentation. Jane Ekholm was the former Mississippi Headwaters Board Director and served as Freshwater County Commissioner. For more information, including videos, visit websites at www.mississippiheadwaters.org or timt@mississippiheadwaters.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.