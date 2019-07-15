Minnesota original Michael Monroe appears in concert July 28 at 5 p.m. as part of the Music in the Park summer concert series. Monroe will perform at the gazebo park area at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville. This is a free two-hour concert; donations are appreciated.
Monroe records in his solar-powered studio on the North Shore of Lake Superior. From vinyl to digital, he performs acoustic folk/reggae on vocals, bamboo/crystal flutes, and custom acoustic guitars that are works of art created from reclaimed 200-year-old wood from the bottom of Lake Superior.
Recycling his award-winning music “live” using technology powered by creativity, he is a “band in his own mind.” Looping his harmonies on the fly, he creates a rich, multi-layered acoustic sound and performs his original music with tunes by Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot, and Simon and Garfunkel.
His award-winning sound tracks have been featured on PBS/CBC, Toronto Enviro/New York Indie Film Fests in the “Chased by the Light” documentary about National Geographic’s Jim Brandenburg’s 90 day photo journey. He received a regional Emmy for Soaring on Mended Wings. In 2013 his Log Cabin Concerts were featured on KSTP TV’s Jason Davis’ On the Road, and in Cabin Life and Lake Superior magazines. In 2014 the Minneapolis Star Tribune presented his music as a soundtrack to their feature, “Minnesota, State of Wonders,” as well as in 2015 when the newspaper featured his Log Cabin Concerts in Grand Marais.
He has recorded 11 albums of original music with one listed in the Star Tribune’s Top 10. Legacy funds were awarded to Monroe for his two DVDs, Life of My Times and Long Cabin Concerts, hosted in his log home near Grand Marais. Since 2015 his four additional recordings, Folk Legends, pay homage to the many folk artists who inspire his music, which delights, inspires and reflects the North Shore.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy. Popcorn and lemonade will be available. In case of rain, the concert will take place inside the church, located at 1340 C.R. 5, Longville.
The last concert of the summer series will be the Dan Duffy Orchestra Aug. 18.
Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and is supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is supported in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Area Foundation and Lakes Country Power.
