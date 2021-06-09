Back by popular demand, Michael Monroe appears in concert June 20, 5 p.m., as part of Longville’s Music in the Park summer concert series.
Monroe will perform at the gazebo park area at Salem Lutheran Church in Longville. This is a free two-hour concert; donations are appreciated.
A Minnesota original, Michael Monroe records in his solar-powered studio on the North Shore of Lake Superior. From vinyl to digital, he performs acoustic folk/reggae on vocals, bamboo/crystal flutes and custom acoustic guitars that are works-of-art created from reclaimed 200-year old wood from the bottom of Lake Superior.
Recycling his award-winning music “live” using technology powered by creativity, he is “a band in his own mind!” Looping his harmonies on the fly, he creates a rich, multi-layered acoustic sound and performs his original music with tunes by Joni Mitchell, James Taylor, Cat Stevens, Gordon Lightfoot and Simon and Garfunkel
His award-winning soundtracks have been featured on PBS/CBC, Toronto Enviro/New York Indie Film Fests, and in the “Chased by The Light” documentary about National Geographic’s Jim Brandenburg’s 90 Day photo journey. He received a regional Emmy for “Soaring on Mended Wings.” In 2013, his Log Cabin Concerts were featured on KSTP TV’s Jason Davis’ On the Road, and in Cabin Life and Lake/Superior Magazines. In 2014, the Minneapolis Star Tribune presented his music as a soundtrack to their feature, “MN State of Wonders,” as well as in 2015, the newspaper featured his Log Cabin Concerts in Grand Marais.
Monroe has recorded 11 albums of original music with one listed in the Star Tribune’s Top Ten. Legacy funds were awarded Monroe for his two DVDs, “Life of My Time” and “Log Cabin Concerts,” hosted in his log home near Grand Marais Since 2015, his four additional recordings, “Folk Legends,” pay homage to the many folk artists who inspired his music. Michael’s music reflects the Minnesota North Shore and his soulful performance delights and inspires.
Bring lawn chairs, blankets and a picnic lunch to enjoy. In case of rain, the concert will take place inside the church located at 1340 County Road 5, Longville.
Two other concerts this summer will be Compass Rose Brass on Saturday, July 3, at 5 p.m., and Bill & Kate Isles on Sunday, August 15, 5 p.m.
Music in the Park is a community outreach activity of Salem Lutheran Church and is supported by the Longville Area Community Choir. It is supported in part with grants from the Blandin Foundation, Longville Lakes Area Chamber of Commerce, Longville Area Foundation, and Lake Country Power.
