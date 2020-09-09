Milan Ray “Mike” McCartney passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020.
He was born in June 1937 in Alvo, Neb., the son of Theodore J. and Geraldine M. (Schmitt). He attended high school in Lincoln, Neb., and graduated in 1956. Soon after, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy.
On May 25, 1963, he married Sandra “Sandy” Utsler at the Fort Des Moines Chapel, Des Moines, Iowa.
He is survived by his wife, Sandy; daughter Robin McCartney; daughter Stacy Welter and fiance Jeff Wolter; granddaughter Gabrielle Welter and fiance Nathan Tooley; grandson Andrew Welter; brothers Max and Sid, and sister Gwen.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Ted and Gene; and sister Joyce.
Mike proudly served in the U.S. Navy for 20 years, retiring in 1976 in St. Paul, Minn. After his military service, he and Sandy and their daughters made their home on Stony Lake near Hackensack, where he had his own plumbing business. Later on, he and Sandy moved to Tenstrike and then on to a few places south before again returning to Minnesota.
Mike “Dad” will have his ashes spread privately, when the family is able to travel to family burial plots, as well as to those places we know he enjoyed. In the meantime, feel free to lift a beer to him the next time you sit down at your favorite American Legion, VFW, Muni or little neighborhood bar. He would find that a most fitting tribute.
