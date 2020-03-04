The Vietnam War was the most controversial war in United States history. It lasted 10,000 days, cost the nation 56,000 lives, 300,000 wounded, 1,200 missing in action, and $141 billion.
But what made it so unpopular was that it was the first war televised to the nation. Americans and other countries had a front row seat to the death and destruction that occurred 10,000 miles on the other side of the world.
“It was an ugly, ugly war,” said Arn Kind, a retired school teacher of more than 40 years who put together a presentation on the Vietnam War so that he could share his love of history with groups and students around Minnesota. Kind was at the Walker Legion Club Feb. 26, where several community members and Walker-Hackensack-Akeley social studies teacher Aaron Pfeiffer’s freshmen students saw the presentation.
Kind came dressed in the authentic uniform of an American soldier serving in Vietnam to speak about America’s most controversial war, one that the U.S. didn’t win because the politicians in Washington, D.C. made all the decisions and not the military men. This was the third program Kind has presented in Walker — the other two were on Prohibition and WWI.
The Mankato native said he started to put the program together about three years ago and has been giving presentations now for about 18 months. Along the way he has made some changes and tweaks to present an accurate depiction of the war; reminding those in attendance that even though he is wearing the uniform, he never served in Vietnam.
Despite having a draft number 26, Kind was one of the lucky ones, jokingly saying, “Thank God for Richard Nixon,” who ended the draft in 1972 before Kind was called up.
Several years later, after Kind had become a sixth-grade teacher and was in the middle of parent/teacher conferences when his happiness turned to guilt. He found out that one student’s parents were both veterans. Kind broke down with regret, stating he felt guilty for not serving his country.
The father asked, “Did you burn your draft card? Did you protest the war? Did you run to Canada.” Kind said his answer to all of these questions were no, so the dad told him there was nothing to feel guilty about.
During the presentation, Kind described the increasing commitment of each of the five American presidents that were involved in Vietnam, which started in 1946 with Harry S. Truman and ended in 1976 when the last American troops finally left.
The Vietnam War sparked riots and protests at home and ended without a victory. It left Americans divided in their feelings about the United States’ role in Southeast Asia and the world.
Unlike WWI, WWII and other wars, there were no parades for the thousands of servicemen who returned home from fighting halfway across the world.
“It was shameful how we treated the soldiers who came back from the Vietnam War,” Kind said.
Kind brought uniforms, weapons (non-firing reproductions) and equipment both U.S. and Vietnamese soldiers used. The multimedia presentation included a power-point, video, music, drama, role-playing and living history experiences, to give an understanding of this turbulent time and make history come alive.
