Diane Wilson sees food sovereignty as a critical piece of the cultural recovery work for Native communities. But the noted author and advocate also points out that food sovereignty issues relate to everyone.
“People often have an incomplete understanding of how the food choices we make impact the world around us,” Wilson stated. “The relationships we have to plants, animals, water and air is critical to our well-being and our survival as human beings.” Wilson will present the virtual keynote address for the 16th annual Back to Basics on the topic of “Growing Justice and Equity in Our Food Landscape.”
Wilson is the former executive director for the Native American Food Sovereignty Alliance and author of “The Seed Keeper.” You can watch the virtual keynote address live on Happy Dancing Turtle’s Facebook page for free at 10 a.m. Saturday.
If you register for the Virtual Workshops (see below), you will receive a Zoom link for the keynote, giving you the option to watch it live or after it is uploaded to the channel with all the virtual workshops.
From Saturday and continuing through Feb. 6, all virtual workshops will be available for paid participants to watch at their leisure. In-person workshops will begin Monday running as a series of evening classes through Feb. 25.
Classes will be held at the Pine River-Backus High School. Workshop topics include homesteading, food, health, well-being, gardening & sustainability. This year will also feature a Spring Fair to be held outdoors on Saturday, May 21st at the Lakes Music & Events Park in Pine River.
For more information about all these events, visit happydancingturtle.org/back-to-basics. With headquarters in Pine River, Happy Dancing Turtle is a nonprofit dedicated to growing good stewards of the planet by providing education, programs and experiences for youth and adults.
