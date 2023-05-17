Minnesota author Allen Eskens
Photo submitted

Allen Eskens is a Minnesota bestselling and award-winning author of mystery, thriller, and suspense novels. His works include “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending,” “The Shadows We Hide,” “Nothing More Dangerous,” “The Stolen Hours” and “Forsaken Country.”

His newest book, “Saving Emma,” is available for preorder with a release date of Sept. 19. All of Eskens books have character arcs that revolve around a small community rather than a series. His books with Minnesota settings will resonate with readers.

