Allen Eskens is a Minnesota bestselling and award-winning author of mystery, thriller, and suspense novels. His works include “The Life We Bury,” “The Guise of Another,” “The Heavens May Fall,” “The Deep Dark Descending,” “The Shadows We Hide,” “Nothing More Dangerous,” “The Stolen Hours” and “Forsaken Country.”
His newest book, “Saving Emma,” is available for preorder with a release date of Sept. 19. All of Eskens books have character arcs that revolve around a small community rather than a series. His books with Minnesota settings will resonate with readers.
Eskens has a journalism degree from the University of Minnesota and a law degree from Hamline University. After law school, he studied creative writing in the M.F.A. program at Minnesota State University-Mankato, as well as the Loft Literary Center and the Iowa Summer Writer’s Festival.
He grew up in the hills of central Missouri but now lives in Minnesota, where he recently retired after practicing criminal law for 25 years.
Eskens is the recipient of the Barry Award, Minnesota Book Award, Rosebud Award (Left Coast Crime), and Silver Falchion Award and has been a finalist for the Edgar Award, Thriller Award, and Anthony Award. His books have been translated into 26 languages. This presentation is made possible by funding from Sourcewell and is sponsored by Northwoods Arts Council.
Don’t miss Eskens’s presentation June 8 at 1 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He will be signing and selling his books after his presentation. Refreshments will be available. The event is free but reservations are required. Register at northwoodsartscouncil.org
