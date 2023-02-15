DULUTH — The Minnesota Center for Employee Ownership (MNCEO) announced nationally recognized business consultant and mediator Darren Mozenter has joined the organization to lead community outreach and programming efforts in Northern Minnesota.

Established in 2020, MNCEO provides free and unbiased educational opportunities for business owners, their employees and financial advisors, and community leaders interested in exploring the many different forms of employee ownership, including employee stock ownership plans, employee ownership trusts, and worker-owned cooperatives.

