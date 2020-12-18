MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation recently thanked Attorney General Keith Ellison for expanding the state’s lawsuit against Big Tobacco companies for illegally marketing to youth.
The Attorney General announced Dec. 10 that Minnesota amended its JUUL complaint to include Altria and four of its subsidiaries as defendants. Minnesota continues to face an epidemic of youth nicotine addiction, largely driven by JUUL e-cigarettes. In December 2018, Altria bought a major (35 percent) stake in JUUL that allowed the companies to share executives, shelf space and marketing.
“Thank you to Attorney General Ellison for continuing to make Minnesota a leader in holding Big Tobacco accountable for targeting and addicting our kids,” said Janelle Waldock, Senior Director of Policy, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Co-Chair of Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation. “Tobacco industry giants Altria and JUUL engaged in aggressive, predatory behavior and we continue to face a crisis of youth tobacco use. In 2019, 26 percent of Minnesota 11th-graders and 11 percent of 8th-graders said they vaped in the past month. Minnesota needs to take urgent action to protect youth from lifelong tobacco addiction — and this lawsuit is an important part of that effort.”
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation, a coalition of more than 60 organizations that share a common goal of reducing youth tobacco use and ending commercial tobacco’s harm for good, urges all lawmakers to take a comprehensive approach to the teen tobacco epidemic. During the 2021 Legislative Session, Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation will advocate for bold policies to stem youth tobacco addiction, including clearing the market of menthol and all flavored tobacco products and investing in youth prevention.
Minnesota is a leader in holding Big Tobacco accountable. In the 1990s, the state took an aggressive approach to suing the tobacco industry for the health and economic harms caused by their deadly products. With Attorney General Ellison’s amended complaint, Minnesota becomes only the second state to include Altria in its legal action against JUUL.
High teen vaping rates are a result of aggressive youth-focused marketing campaigns by JUUL, which included several tactics from Big Tobacco’s playbook. Investigations have found that JUUL targeted kids as young as eight with a sophisticated marketing program including summer camp, school programs and hundreds of social media influencers.
Minnesotans for a Smoke-Free Generation supports four major policies that reduce youth smoking and nicotine addiction, including increasing tobacco prices, prohibiting the sale of all flavored tobacco products, investing in tobacco prevention programs and increasing the tobacco sale age to 21 – which was implemented statewide on August 1, 2020.
