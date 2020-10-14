BROOKLYN CENTER — Using information given by the Minnesota Department of Education, the Minnesota State High School League updated member schools with information for spectators of indoor activities to align with the MDE guidance.
Under the MDE revised guidance, two fans per participant will be allowed to attend indoor events. Prior to the updated guidance, no spectators were allowed.
The updated guidance is effective immediately, but member schools will determine implementation plans for their events. Member schools do have the option of implementing stricter guidelines.
MDE continues to stress that sporting events are high risk for COVID-19 transmission and are further high risk for activities that promote airborne particles of COVID-19.
The newly-released guidelines apply to all indoor sports, concerts, plays, competitions, performances, and any other similar events that have spectators. The guidance is specific to events that take place in a school building or facility where instruction takes place. Events held at these facilities must abide by the following parameters:
• Each team/group at an indoor event is allowed up to a total allocation of two spectators per participant. Consistent with other Stay Safe guidance, spectators must be separated by at least six feet between households/spectator groups and event spaces cannot exceed 25 percent of total capacity.
• For indoor events where 12 feet cannot be maintained between participants and spectators, participants must be included in the total capacity count. If spectators and participants can be clearly separated by at least 12 feet, then participants do not need to be included in the total capacity count. No venue may exceed a capacity of 250 spectators.
• In some situations, small venues may only allow for an allocation of one spectator or less per participant, depending on the size of the venue. Spectators are only allowed at official competitions or events. If the participants are young children that may need adult support to dress, use the restroom, or otherwise participate in a practice or rehearsal, each participant may have one support person attend. If a participant has a medical need for additional adult support, then that support person is allowed at practices or rehearsals.
• School districts and charter schools must require advanced reservations and/or ticketing (electronic or will call). Walk-up sales will not be allowed. The gathering of names, phone numbers and/or email addresses must be collected as part of the reservation so that quick notification can be done if an individual develops COVID-19.
• Schools must schedule arrival times for longer than their typical duration to minimize the congregation of spectators waiting. They must establish staggered admission times, entry times and durations to minimize overlap and congregating of spectators at access points, security check points, admission areas, concession areas, etc.
Ensuring the safety of students and other event participants is the top priority of the Minnesota State High School League. The League continues to support member schools with updated guidance and information while continually working in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Health and the Minnesota Department of Education to provide the safest experiences possible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.