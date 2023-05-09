Many Minnesotans are busy preparing for the 2023 fishing opener Saturday.

• The fishing opener refers to the start of fishing for walleye, northern pike, bass, and trout in lakes on inland waters of Minnesota. Seasons for some other species, including sunfish, crappie and channel catfish, are open all year. Seasons also vary on Minnesota waters that border other states or Canadian provinces. Muskellunge season opens June 3.

