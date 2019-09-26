Minnesota schools are back in session, providing some relief for the thousands of families that rely on free breakfast and lunch programs throughout the school year.
During the summer months, food shelf donations are traditionally low, making it difficult for families with children out of school to secure food. In partnership with Hunger Solutions, Open Your Heart’s Summer Challenge made it possible for Minnesota food shelves to restock and distribute fresh and frozen foods during this difficult time of year.
This past July, 123 food shelves participated throughout the state of Minnesota, collectively raising over $1.5 million. The tenth anniversary of the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge, Open Your Heart donated $90,000 as an incentive for food shelves to use in order to encourage donations. Participating food shelves receive a proportionally match of the donations they raise, up to $4,000.
“Minnesota’s food shelves are doing an amazing job serving increased need. Support from their local community–like that raised through the Open Your Heart Summer Challenge — is an important part of making sure food shelves keep up with demand,” said Colleen Moriarty, executive director at Hunger Solutions Minnesota.
Minnesota summers are best known for trips to the cabin, boat rides on the lake, and farmers market outings, not food shelf visits. Unfortunately, that is the reality for thousands of Minnesotans. In fact, the rates at which Minnesotans visit food shelves continue to rise, reaching over three million visits each year. The Open Your Heart Summer Challenge aims to boost donations to food shelves throughout Minnesota when they need it most.
“At Open Your Heart we are proud to help food shelves secure necessary funding but we are conscious that additional support is still needed. A small foundation ourselves, we welcome any partners that would like to help increase the matching grant in 2020,” said Jessica Mathias, executive director at Open Your Heart.
To see a full list of participating food shelves, please visit www.oyh.org/grant-programs/open-your-heart-summer-challenge/www.oyh.org/grant-programs/open-your-heart-summer-challenge/
