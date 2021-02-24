During March, Second Harvest will join together with their partner food shelves and participate in the statewide Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign by collecting donations of money and food. This collection will support local efforts to help feed people in need and reduce hunger in the local community.
When congregations, businesses, schools or service clubs participate in the Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign, by donating to their local food shelf, their donation stays local but counts towards a statewide effort to help stock the shelves of every food shelf in the state. The share of the overall Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign that a food shelf will receive will be even greater the more they can raise locally.
On a daily basis, there are individuals and families struggling to make ends meet. Having to choose between paying a utility, medical or automotive repair bill or putting food on the table is a reality for people in North Central Minnesota. Many will turn to their local food shelf to fill the gap during hard times. Local food shelves need help from the community to keep the shelves stocked to ensure there is enough food for struggling children, seniors and families.
The food shelves in North Central Minnesota serve approximately 12,000 individuals every month including more than 3,500 children.
Each gift impacts people like Kim and Brandon, a young couple who says, “with utilities and grocery prices going up, we usually only have around $75 for over two weeks to get groceries with. We try our best, but it’s not enough unless we get help at the food shelf, too.”
Hunger does not know seasons. Hunger happens all year long. Every dollar received today will help your local food shelf reach its goal of providing food for thousands of meals for young struggling couples like Kim and Brandon.
Food shelves throughout North Central Minnesota are able to efficiently purchase food and stretch each dollar donated to fill even more shelves because of their partnership with Second Harvest North Central Food Bank. The Minnesota FoodShare March Campaign gives people an opportunity to make a difference in the local community by acting before March 31.
To find a local food shelf go to https://secondharvestncfb.com/get-help/find-food/
About Second Harvest
Second Harvest North Central Food Bank’s mission is to engage the community to end hunger. Second Harvest North Central Food Bank provides food for the hungry in their region. Through their network of local member agencies and their direct service programs, thousands of people receive a hot meal or groceries to help them get by.
For more information on Second Harvest, their member services, their programs or how to help view their website at www.secondharvestncfb.com or contact them at (218) 326-4420.
