The 40th anniversary of the Minnesota FoodShare Campaign will run from March 1 through April 11 and the Walker Food Shelf is currently raising funds to participate in this statewide effort.
As the largest grassroots fundraiser and food drive in the state, this annual March campaign brings together various community organizations, businesses, and faith communities to help stock nearly 300 food shelves throughout Minnesota.
In 2020, over 3.8 million visits were made to Minnesota food shelves and 9 percent of Minnesotans had income levels below poverty. This included 11 percent of Minnesota’s children. Consequently, food shelves, food banks and meal programs are currently running at capacity in order to maintain an equitable statewide food system.
This is the only statewide effort that ensures every donated dollar goes directly to food shelves to purchase food for those in need. And now, more than ever, the collection and distribution of food is vital for many in the community.
Super One Foods in Walker is helping with local fundraising by preparing food bags that are sold to shoppers for $10, and then donated to the Walker Food Shelf. These bags supplement the supply of non-perishable items that are included in weekly prepacked food boxes.
The food shelf distributes those food boxes from noon to 3 p.m. every first, second, third and fifth Tuesday of the month and 4 to 7 p.m. every fifth Tuesday of the month.
Individual financial donations will also contribute to the success of the March campaign and can be made easily through:
• Any local church
• Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf using Paypal or debit/credit card
• WalkerFoodShelf.com using Paypal or debit/credit card
• US Mail – P.O. Box 1101, Walker, MN 56484 (no cash, please)
• In person (no cash, please) at 8243 Industrial Rd. NW, Walker, MN on each Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Use doorbell at rear entrance.
Follow www.Facebook.com/WalkerAreaFoodShelf for important information regarding Walker Food Shelf and their continued efforts to serve the Walker community.
